Jesse Eisenberg's "The Revisionist" at Playhouse on Park

Jesse Eisenberg, the actor known for everything from “The Social Network” to “The End of the Tour” to “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” is also a playwright. His comic drama “The Revisionist” is about a frustrated writer who makes a pilgrimage to see a distant cousin in Poland. He’s a young science-fiction novelist. She’s a septuagenarian Holocaust survivor. They learn from each other.

When “The Revisionist” was produced in New York in 2013, Eisenberg himself played the lead role of David. The script has had numerous productions since then at small theaters around the country.

Playhouse on Park Cecelia Riddett Cecelia Riddett (Playhouse on Park)

Playhouse on Park is staging the show April 11-29, with Carl Howell as David, Cecelia Riddett as his cousin Maria and Sebastian Buczyk as the cab driver Zenon.

“The Revisionist” plays April 11 to 29 at Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford. Performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p..m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., with an added Tuesday matinee April 24 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 to $40. 860-523-5900, playhouseonpark.org.