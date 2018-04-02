Broadway Hit 'Rent' Returns To The Palace

‘Rent” is due again. The game-changing 1996 Broadway and off Broadway hit is credited with introducing younger, hipper audiences to musical theater. It also helped craft marketing tools that are common today with new Broadway shows, including ways to distribute good seats to fans that otherwise couldn’t afford them.

“Rent” understands the plight of starving artists. Loosely based on the opera “La Boheme,” it tracks a group of friends who live and create art in New York’s East Village when loft spaces were still relatively cheap and gentrification hadn’t changed everything. Some of the characters have AIDS. Some are victims of violence and harassment. Some are simply misunderstood.

The 20th anniversary tour of “Rent” has been on the road so long that it’s already the 22nd anniversary. This tour played New Haven a year ago and returns to the state for a weekend of performances April 13 to 15 at the Palace, 100 E. Main St., Waterbury. Performances are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $67.50 to $95.50. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.