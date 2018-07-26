Look Up! It's Plainville's Hot-Air Balloon Festival

Dozens of hot-air balloons return for their annual residency at Norton Park Aug. 24 through 26 for the Plainville Fire Company’s Hot-Air Balloon Festival and Outdoor Arts and Crafts Show. Here’s what you need to know.

Vibrant-hued balloons take flight against a backdrop of food trucks, sprawling bazaars of arts and crafts and musical entertainment for what is one of the town’s most popular summer events. The event usually draws crowds of 70,000 to 80,000 over three days; admission is free; crafts and foods will be available for purchase.

David Ramos / Getty Images Both tethered and untethered rides will be available. Both tethered and untethered rides will be available. (David Ramos / Getty Images)

The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with highlights such as the Balloon Glow — a display of illuminated tethered balloons — at 7:30 p.m. and a fireworks finale that will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Early risers on Saturday and Sunday mornings can catch the balloon launch at 6 a.m.; food vendors will be open as early as 5:30 a.m.

For fairgoers wishing to do more than observe from below, tethered balloon rides are being offered Friday night, and additional requests for tethered or untethered flights can be arranged through the individual balloon companies at lighterthanair.org.

Children’s activities from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday include a sing-along with special Disney guests Elsa and Ariel, a Batman meet and greet, and appearances by other popular children’s characters.

Nick Caito/Courant file photo The festival kicks off on Friday with a Balloon Glow. The festival kicks off on Friday with a Balloon Glow. (Nick Caito/Courant file photo)

Also on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., car enthusiasts can get their fix with an antique car show.

This year the Plainville Fire Company has opted for off-site parking at Robertson Airport and Carling Technologies on Johnson Avenue, Plainville High School on Robert Holcomb Way and the GE main parking lot on Woodford Avenue. Shuttles will be available to and from the park. No public parking is allowed at Norton Park Friday and Saturday.

While Friday will be an evening affair, starting at 4 and going until the end of the fireworks show, Saturday’s festivities are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday’s farewell launch is at 6 a.m. with the festivities ending at 9 a.m. No pets or drones allowed. More information at plainvillefireco.com.