New London Hosts Pride Festival Weekend At Ocean Beach Park

The sixth annual New London Pride Festival, presented by OutCT, will be held Aug. 25 from noon to 9 p.m. in Ocean Beach Park.

The festival, themed “Carnival,” will feature a sideshow, hoop dancing, a fire spinner, a bicycling accordionist and performers from the Boston Circus Guild. Musical performers include Jodi Jolt and the Volt, Hartford Gay Men’s Chorus, Sister Funk, Imperial Court of Connecticut, Connecticut Gay Men’s Chorus, Braiden Sunshine, Dani Arranka, Jozea Flores, DJ Gadget and New London Youth Talent Show.

The festival also will feature a youth program meet-up, with an ice cream social, scavenger hunt, obstacle course and dance party. Kids can get their faces painted and adults can don drag in a dress-up area. Food booths and vendors will round out the attractions.

Events will take place before and after the festival to rev up, and cool down, after the day of fun.

On Thursday, Aug. 23, a drag competition will be held at Mohegan Sun’s Club Avalon at 11 p.m., judged by Angelica Ross, Todrick Hall and Carson Kressley and featuring drag performers Phi Phi O’Hara, Jade Jolie and Chad Michaels. Admission is $10 for the 21-and-older show. avalonmohegansun.com.

On Friday, Aug. 24, a Pride Pre-Party will take place at O’Neill’s Brass Rail, 52 Bank St. in New London.

Post-festival events are Sunday, an Interfaith Service at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, 19 Jay St. in New London at 10 a.m. and a People of Color Cookout at 2 p.m. in Washington Park, 155 Meridian St. in Groton

Admission to the festival on Aug. 25 is free, but parking is $23 per car. newlondonpride.com.