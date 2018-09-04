Five Day Maritime Heritage Festival Returns To New London

The annual Maritime Heritage Festival that runs Sept. 5 to 9 at Waterfront Park and Fort Trumbull in New London will offer views of historic and modern ships, a job fair, music, dancing, a boat race, meet-and-greets with captains and crews, a theater presentation, a chowder contest and other family-friendly activities.

The festival begins on Wednesday with a Maritime Career Opportunities Expo starting at 10 a.m. at Submarine Force Library & Museum, 1 Crystal Lake Road in Groton.

Hartford Pridefest: Six Days Of Celebration »

On Thursday, at 11 a.m., a welcoming ceremony will take place at Fort Trumbull. From 6 to 7 p.m., swing-dancing lessons will be held on the Custom House Pier. After the lesson, from 7 to 9 p.m., The Cartells will play music and a swing dance will be held.

On Friday, ship visitations will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A parade of ships is at 11 a.m. along the waterfront, and the Morgan Cup Race will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., with viewing possible at Ocean Beach. A Captains and Crews Welcome Party will be 4 to 7 p.m. at Hygienic Arts, 79 Bank St., admission $10. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard Dixieland Band will perform on City Pier. At 8:30 p.m., Flock Theater will present a production of “The Burning of Benedict Arnold” at City Pier.

On Saturday ship visitations will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Great New London Chowder Challenge, where restaurants compete for the best chowder, will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A demonstration of U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue will be at 1 p.m. and a concert of Americana music will run from 2 to 9 p.m. at Fort Trumbull. A private reception will be on a Navy ship at 6 p.m.

The event ends on Sunday with ship visitations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Details: ctmaritimefest.com.