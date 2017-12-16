Sawyer Fredericks Playing Infinity Norfolk

Sawyer Fredericks appeared on the singing show “The Voice” in 2015. The flaxen-haired young folky sported flannel and a bowler hat. He won the competition and a bunch of cash and new fans along with it.

Fredericks, who was only 16 at the time, had a surprisingly mature and soulful voice. There was a well of feeling in there. He could share the stage with John Fogerty and not seem ill-equipped. It made perfect sense that he would choose to perform a Seals and Crofts song as one of his final numbers on the show.

Fredericks was born in Connecticut and raised in New York. He has a childlike quality that contributes to his appeal, but he balances that by revealing some depths of vulnerability and grown-up suffering. You can hear him tackling songs about fear and abuse on his most recent songs. Expect Fredericks to move into a slightly darker and less pop-radio mode as he prepares to release a new record on a new label in the coming year.

Sawyer Fredericks plays at Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Saturday, Dec. 23. 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $40. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.