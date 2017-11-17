Larry Willis At The Side Door

Pianist Larry Willis received an early boost from Jackie McLean, getting to play with the jazz great on a Blue Note Records session when Willis was only 19 years old. Willis’s playing is lyrical and relaxed, but he can slide some surprising runs, teardrop splashes, flashes of barrelhouse and expressive colors by you while you’re not looking.

Willis has always approached music from an eclectic perspective. Before his break with McLean, Willis studied voice as a high school student in New York City, with plans to be a classical singer. Like many, Willis heard a Miles Davis record and it changed his world. He’s played in all kinds of settings, working for a time with Blood, Sweat and Tears, playing with Lee Morgan and Carla Bley, as well doing symphonic arrangements.

The Larry Willis Quintet at The Side Door, 85 Lyme St., Old Lyme, on Friday, Nov. 24, at 8:30 p.m. $40. 860-434-0886 or thesidedoorjazz.com.