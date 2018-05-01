'Motown The Musical' Stops At The Palace

The national tour of the Broadway hit “Motown the Musical” played The Bushnell in the spring of 2016, then returned to Broadway shortly afterward, where it added another few weeks to its nearly two-year New York run.

Two years later, the show continues to tour, and is at the Waterbury Palace for four performances May 11 to 13. “Motown the Musical” is a deep dramatic dive into music history, spinning the long and winding story of Motown Records and its founder Berry Gordy. The musical starts with Gordy as a songwriter for 1950s R&B star Jackie Wilson and follows the building of his empire, his long friendship with Smokey Robinson and his up-and-down romance with Diana Ross. Among the other famous names portrayed onstage: Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Mary Wells, Martha and the Vandellas, The Marvelettes and The Jackson 5. More than 50 classic Motown songs are represented (many in shortened form, or as medleys.)

Performances are May 11 at 8 p.m., May 12 at 2 and 8 p.m. and May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Palace Theater 100 E. Main St., Waterbury. 203-346-2000, palacetheaterct.org.