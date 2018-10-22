Find Out What Comic Books Are Free During Halloween ComicFest

Comic-book stores in Connecticut will be giving away free comic books on Oct. 27 as part of the nationwide Halloween ComicFest. In all, 1.7 million free comic books, geared toward a wide range of ages, are expected to be distributed nationwide.
This year’s titles include “Ms. Marvel #1,” “Superior Spider-Man #1,” “Thor: Road to War of the Realms #1, “John Constantine: The Hellblazer” and “Hellboy,” “Jughead: The Hunger” and “Rise of the TMNT.”
Hartford-area venues participating are:
- Eye Opener, 15 Center Court in Newington.
- Newbury Comics in the Buckland Hills mall in Manchester.
- A Hero’s Legacy, 188 Middle Turnpike West in Manchester.
- Simsbury Cards & Comics, 496 B Salmon Brook St. in Granby.
- Matt’s Sports Cards & Comics, 169 Elm St. in Enfield.
- Boom Tube Comics, 1475 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike in Southington.
- Most Excellent Comics, 481 Enfield St. in Enfield.
- Paperback Trader, 522 Storrs Road in Mansfield.
- AJ’s Comics, 167 Lebanon Ave. in Colchester.
Some stores may have other Halloween-themed activities. halloweencomicfest.com.