Fright Haven Presents 'Valentine’s Day Massacre' Haunted House

February is the month of love, but if what you love most is ghosts, ghouls, blood and gore, Fright Haven is the place to bring your sweetheart.

The haunted house in Stratford is popular around Halloween, but it branches out to other holidays, too. From Feb. 9 to 11, Fright Haven presents “Valentine’s Day Massacre.” “Massacre” tells the story of “the ultimate date night gone wrong,” and “where lovesick souls go when the heartbreak drives them mad.”

It will be presented Friday to Sunday from 7 to 10 p.m. Fright Haven is in the Stratford Square Shopping Plaza, 411 Barnum Avenue Cutoff in Stratford, next to L.A. Fitness and Ninety Nine Restaurant (across from Home Depot). All ages are welcome, but it might be too scary for those 12 and younger. Individual tickets range from $25 to $50. Discounts are available when tickets are bought in multiples. FrightHaven.com.