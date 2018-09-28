Just How Scary Is The Evidence Of Evil Haunted House? In A Word: Hardcore

Yes, Midnight Mary’s grave in New Haven, the abandoned settlement at Bara-Hack, and the ghostly tours at Mark Twain House are famous haunted spots to Nutmeggers, but this Halloween season, the most terrifying place in Connecticut just might be a Southington parking lot.

Evidence of Evil — full of witches, zombies, ghosts, blood, gore and evil secrets – will be open weekends from Sept. 28 to Oct. 28 outside Crystal Bees entertainment center.

The attraction is run by David Belas of Southington and Bobby Besaw of Bristol, who work at Crystal Bees. Belas used to manage the Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce. In 2016 and 2017, Belas and Besaw organized “The Chamber,” a haunted escape room, at Crystal Bees.

I've always loved scaring people and I like finding new ways to take people off their game. I want to terrorize people. — David Besaw

Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant David Belas, left, and David Besaw, right, have over a decade of experience with haunted houses including time as general managers of The Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce. Also pictured is Justin Coretto as The Savior. David Belas, left, and David Besaw, right, have over a decade of experience with haunted houses including time as general managers of The Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce. Also pictured is Justin Coretto as The Savior. (Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant)

Just How Terrifying Is It?

This year, they wanted to step up their haunting game and outdo other haunted houses.

“The classic haunted house is dying or is already dead. People are looking for a more intense experience,” Belas says. “This is a haunt for hardcore people. We want you to be uncomfortable. We mess with the mind. The whole point is to take people out of their comfort zone.”

What Will I Find When I Get Inside?

Evidence of Evil is “an abandoned house overtaken by a cult of not very nice people,” Belas says. The house has a living room, bedroom, dining room and what Belas and Besaw call “The Garden of Eden.” The rooms are filled with corpses, skeletons, body parts, blood splattered on the wall and used to write scary messages and lots of Christian and Satanic imagery.

“Maybe the people who owned the house were religious, or the cult is perhaps religious. Who knows? We want to keep the mystique,” Belas says.

I don't want to scare you, like get you to jump, ... I want you to actually be afraid. — David Besaw

Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant Bobby Besaw places a heart inside a skeleton atop a dining table inside the Evidence of Evil attraction built by Besaw and David Belas outside Crystal Bees. Bobby Besaw places a heart inside a skeleton atop a dining table inside the Evidence of Evil attraction built by Besaw and David Belas outside Crystal Bees. (Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant)

Will Anybody (Or Any Thing) Touch Me?

Maybe. Maybe not.

How Is It Different From Other Haunted Houses?

Usually, visitors to haunted houses are passive observers. At Evidence of Evil, visitors are part of the action.

“We want people to do things to keep the story going. We want you to become part of the story. In every room, you have to make a decision. The groups can’t proceed until they do it,” Belas says. At least one member of each group must be designated to participate.

How Many Ghouls Are In The House?

About a dozen, but there is room for more in the corpse parade. The job is on a volunteer basis. Go to the website to inquire.

Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant Detail from inside the Evidence of Evil attraction built outside Crystal Bees by David Belas and Robert Besaw. Detail from inside the Evidence of Evil attraction built outside Crystal Bees by David Belas and Robert Besaw. (Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant)

How Long Does It Take?

If you make it, about 20 minutes.

Where Is Evidence Of Evil?

Crystal Bees, which offers video games, bocce, bowling, pool tables, shuffleboard, live bands and a restaurant and bar, is at 240 Spring St., about a half-mile west of the busy Queen Street retail district, just off exit 32 of I-84. Evidence of Evil is in the parking lot next to Crystal Bees.

What Happens When I Get There?

Visitors – in groups of six to 10 – go inside Crystal Bees, pay $20 per person and wait for their turn. When their number is called, visitors will have their heads covered with a hood and be walked out to Evidence of Evil. Belas and Besaw say not being able to see the outside world – cars whizzing by on the street and parked in the lot, families running around – helps visitors get into the immersive, spooky spirit of the attraction. The hoods are removed once visitors are inside the front door of Evidence of Evil.

What About Kids?

Families who want to see Evidence of Evil but who are worried that their children will be too scared can ask for a scaled-down experience.

“We will adjust it to the audience,” Belas says. The attraction is handicapped accessible.

Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant Evidence of Evil prep. Evidence of Evil prep. (Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant)

When Is It Open?

Evidence of Evil is open Fridays and Saturdays Sept. 28 to 29 and Oct. 5 to 6; and Fridays through Sundays Oct. 12 to 28. Hours are Sunday 6 to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 pm. to midnight, or later if there is demand, because Crystal Bees is open until 2 a.m. Admission is $20 and includes a $5 Crystal Bees game voucher. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Connecticut Network. evidenceofevil.net