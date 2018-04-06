Stage Show 'Gorey's Visit: A Hartford Dream' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art's recent big show is "Gorey's Worlds,” a collection of artworks by legendary author-illustrator Edward Gorey, as well as artworks Gorey collected that influenced him. In conjunction with that exhibit, a live show will be presented on Friday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. that has fun with Gorey’s fondness for ghoulish, macabre subjects.
"Gorey's Visit: A Hartford Dream" features vignettes created by Hartford artists Anne Cubberly, Casey Grambo and Rosanna Karabetsos. The performance is presented by local performers Joey Batts, Studio 860, the Sea Tea Improv comedy troupe and the cast of Night Fall, Hartford’s annual celebration of autumn.
Admission to "Gorey's Visit: A Hartford Dream" is $20, $15 for members, students and those younger than 18. The Atheneum is at 600 Main St. in Hartford. thewadsworth.org.