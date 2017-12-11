Disney On Ice Bringing 'Frozen' To XL Center

Disney on Ice brings the animated fantasy “Frozen” to life on the rink at the XL Center in Hartford for eight performances Jan. 11 to 15.

The entire adventure of the two beloved sisters Anna and Elsa will be told, and audience members will be encouraged to sing along to such tunes as “Let It Go,” “Do you Want To Build a Snowman?” and “Fixer Upper.”

Also appearing will be Mickey and Minnie and other Disney princesses and characters from “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” and “The Lion King.”

Performances are Jan. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m.; Jan. 13 at 11 am., 3 and 7 p.m.; Jan. 14 at 1 and 4:30 p.m.; and Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $15 at xlcenter.com or at the XL Center box office.