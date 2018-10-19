Tell Your Pet To Grab Your Leash And Head To The CT Pet Expo

The Connecticut Pet Expo – two days of animal-centric fun and games for Nutmeggers, their pooches and their kitties – is Oct. 27 and 28 at XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza in Hartford. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome to attend with their humans.

The Parade of Breeds, for purebred dogs 6 months and older, is at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Pictures from the 2017 Connecticut Pet Expo at the XL Center. (Sean Patrick Fowler, Special to the Courant) (Sean Patrick Fowler, Special to the Courant)

Cats get in on the act, too, in the International Cat Association Cat Show, which will have a costume contest, best-dressed cage contest and a human costume contest. The cat show is all day Saturday and Sunday, with a parade of breeds both days at 12:30 p.m. A Halloween pet costume contest and parade, open to all pets, is Saturday at 3 p.m.

More highlights

Jessica Edgerly of Central K9 in Storrs will perform with her Frisbee dogs. 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The K9 Musical Freestyle crew of dancing dogs includes an Australian Shepherd, a miniature American Shepherd, a flat-coated retriever, a Doberman Pinscher and golden retrievers. Noon and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

The East Hartford K9 Police Unit will do demos. 12:45 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday; 12:30 and 2:45 Sunday.

Horizon Wings, which does rehabilitation with raptors including bald eagles, crows, peregrine falcons, owls and macaws, will demonstrate their work. 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

For an additional fee, a Rainforest Reptile Show and mobile zoo can be seen, featuring an alligator, a crocodile, rattlesnakes and other animals. 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.

Also for an additional fee, dogs are welcome to use the lure course, an agility exercise, all day on both days.

Hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance admission is $9, $5 kids. At the door, admission is $11, $6 kids, 3 and younger free. Details, tickets and a full schedule: familypetshows.com.