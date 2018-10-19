Tell Your Pet To Grab Your Leash And Head To The CT Pet Expo

The Connecticut Pet Expo – two days of animal-centric fun and games for Nutmeggers, their pooches and their kitties – is Oct. 27 and 28 at XL Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza in Hartford. Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome to attend with their humans.
The Parade of Breeds, for purebred dogs 6 months and older, is at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cats get in on the act, too, in the International Cat Association Cat Show, which will have a costume contest, best-dressed cage contest and a human costume contest. The cat show is all day Saturday and Sunday, with a parade of breeds both days at 12:30 p.m. A Halloween pet costume contest and parade, open to all pets, is Saturday at 3 p.m.
More highlights
- Jessica Edgerly of Central K9 in Storrs will perform with her Frisbee dogs. 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
- The K9 Musical Freestyle crew of dancing dogs includes an Australian Shepherd, a miniature American Shepherd, a flat-coated retriever, a Doberman Pinscher and golden retrievers. Noon and 5:30 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
- The East Hartford K9 Police Unit will do demos. 12:45 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday; 12:30 and 2:45 Sunday.
- Horizon Wings, which does rehabilitation with raptors including bald eagles, crows, peregrine falcons, owls and macaws, will demonstrate their work. 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
- For an additional fee, a Rainforest Reptile Show and mobile zoo can be seen, featuring an alligator, a crocodile, rattlesnakes and other animals. 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
- Also for an additional fee, dogs are welcome to use the lure course, an agility exercise, all day on both days.
Hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance admission is $9, $5 kids. At the door, admission is $11, $6 kids, 3 and younger free. Details, tickets and a full schedule: familypetshows.com.