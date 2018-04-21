The BlackOut Experience At Wadsworth Atheneum

FriendZWorldMusic, a Hartford-based musical collective, presents The BlackOut Experience on April 28 at 6 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford.

Megan Craig, a dancing member of the troupe, says the evening is a fusion of traditional West African drumming, singing and dance and contemporary music. “The show is an autobiography of how the group came to be,” Craig says.

Percussionists are Mamadou Dieme, John Fuentes, Curtis Greenidge, Gerard Hector, Asaad Jackson and Stuart "Mookie" Sanders. Other dancers are EvaE Peart, Erika Roberts and Lael Marie Williams. The troupe will be accompanied by Michael Edwards Jr. on steel drum, Dan Haedicke on guitar, Derrick “DJ” McElveen on drums, Michael Pallas on trombone, Benny Rubin Jr. on alto sax and Gabriel Smith on bass.

Advance tickets are $20, $10 children younger than 12. At the door, admission is $25, $15 children younger than 12. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.