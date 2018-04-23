'Absolute Brightness Of Leonard Pelkey' At Square One Theatre

You’ll remember “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” from just last season at Hartford Stage, where the one-man play was performed was performed by James Lecesne, who wrote it (as well as the young adult novel on which it was based).

From May 3 to 20, Square One Theatre in Stratford gives you a chance to see another actor in the multiple roles of the Jersey Shore townsfolk whose lives were changed by an ebullient teen whose fashion sense ran to multi-colored platform sneakers. Leonard Pelkey has gone missing, so the story’s main voice is of a police detective.

The Square One production stars Alexander Kulcsar, who has appeared in over 20 shows at the theater. “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” is performed Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 4 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., plus a May 3 Thursday preview performance at 7 p.m., in the auditorium at Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Tickets are $20, $19 students and seniors. 203-375-8778 and squareonetheatre.com.