The Connecticut Forum Discusses Religion In Culture

Luke Dittrich, the grandson of a Hartford doctor who made history by performing experimental surgery to end epileptic seizures, has written a book about this controversial and still debated case and will speak at Suffield High School, 1060 Sheldon St., West Suffield, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.

Dittrich, an award–winning journalist and a contributing editor at Esquire, is the author of "Patient H.M., A Story of Memory, Madness and Family Secrets" (Random House, $28). It tells how his grandfather, famed neurosurgeon William Scoville, performed a lobotomy at Hartford Hospital in 1953 on Henry Molaison to try to cure his severe epilepsy, resulting in the devastating loss of the patient's short-term memory. The case spurred research into memory, but raised troubling questions about the ethics of such experimentation.

The talk is free, but registration is requested: 860-668-3896 or suffield-library.org.

'Blue Madonna'

Author James R. Benn will give a free talk about his 11th Billy Boyle mystery, "Blue Madonna" (Soho Crime, $26.95), on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., at Essex Library, 33 West Ave.

Boyle is a U.S. Army detective and ex-Boston cop, and in this novel, he fights an unfair court-martial and demotion by going behind enemy lines in France during the Normandy invasion to solve two murders and rescue an Allied soldier. Benn, a longtime Connecticut librarian, has won multiple awards for his Billy Boyle World War II mysteries series. Information: 860-767-1560 or jamesrbenn.com.

Religion's Changing Role

The Connecticut Forum will present a panel discussion on the changing role of religion in culture, politics and life at The Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, 166 Capitol Ave., Hartford, on Sept. 29, at 8 p.m.

The speakers on "Religion In America 2016" are Irshad Manji, founder of the Moral Courage Project and bestselling author of "Allah, Liberty and Love: The Courage to Reconcile Faith and Freedom"; evangelical Christian Michael Gerson, a Washington Post columnist and co-author of "City of Man: Religion and Politics in a New Era"; and Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of presidential biographies and contributing editor for Time magazine. Ray Suarez, a journalist whose books include "The Holy Vote: The Politics of Faith in America," will moderate. Tickets are $30 to $90. Information: ctforum.org or 860-509-0909.

Crime Authors In Tolland

Former police reporter and UConn journalism professor Wayne Worcester and investigative reporter Tim White, co-authors with Randall Richard of "The Last Good Heist: The Inside Story of the Biggest Single Payday in the Criminal History of the Northeast" (Globe Pequot, $18), will give a free talk at Tolland Town Hall, 21 Tolland Green, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6:30 p.m. It is part of the Tolland Public Library Foundation's Eaton-Dimock-King Authors Series.

The book tells how eight men stole about $30 million worth of gold, silver, coins and jewels from an organized crime members' bank in Providence in 1975. The mob's leader had secretly hired the thieves, and the loot was never found. Registration is required: 860-871-3620 or tolland.org/library.

Poetry And Mid-Life Insanity

Andy Weil, a Bloomfield poet, humorist and musician, will present a "Poetry with a Touch of Mid-Life Insanity" program of verse and stories about American life and growing older at Elmwood Senior Center, 1106 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 1 p.m. The cost is $4.

Weil is founder and facilitator of the "Senior Voices: Expressing Yourself Through Poetry" program, which won an Assisted-Living Federation Of America award in 2012.

Registration is required: 860-561-8180.

Authors At R.J. Julia

R.J. Julia Booksellers of Madison will present a free program on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 6 p.m. at The Study at Yale, 1157 Chapel St., New Haven, with Deborah Berke, author with Rick Moody and Marc Leff of "House Rules: An Architect's Guide to Modern Life" (Rizzoli International Publications, $45). The book offers eight principles for creating a beautiful, practical, environmentally sustainable and innovative home. Berke is a New York City architect and incoming dean at the Yale School of Architecture, the first woman to hold this post in the 100-year history of the school, where she has taught for 25 years.

On Friday, Sept. 30, at 4:30 p.m. at the bookstore, 768 Boston Post Road, Madison, kids ages 8 and older, parents and anyone interested in science activities can hear a talk by Jack Challoner, author of "Maker Lab: 28 Super Cool Projects: Build * Invent * Create * Discover (DK Publishing, $19.99).

The book presents step-by-step activities using household materials to build an exploding volcano, race balloon rocket cars, make a battery from a lemon, and more. Reservations are required: 203-345-3959 or rjjulia.com.

Memoirs For Older Adults

Registration is open for local author Cindy Brown Austin's six-session class, "The Fragrance That Remains: A Memoir-Writing Experience for Older Adults," for those age 55 and older who want to shape memories into an account of their experiences and life milestones. It will be held at the Hartford Public Library, 500 Main St., on on Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Nov. 1 and 15, all Tuesdays, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each day. Registration is required: 860-695-6297 or hhc@hplct.org.

Now through Saturday, Oct. 1, in the library's third floor ArtWalk, a display of 20 frequently banned and challenged books will mark Banned Books Week. Supplies will be provided for writing letters to protest censorship and to thank life-changing books, which will be posted in the Hall of Banned Books.

WordForge Reading Series

Poets David Giannini and Alison D. Moncrief Bromage will give a free WordForge Reading Series program, followed by an open mike, on Monday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m., at The Studio @ Billings Forge, 563 Broad St., Hartford.

Giannini, an award-winning poet, has published collections and chapbooks and his work has appeared in literary magazines and anthologies. He also has been a gravedigger, beekeeper and college teacher.