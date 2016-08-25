This Weekend's Deals: Tax-Free Shopping, Sidewalk Sales And Flea Markets

It's the last call for shopping tax-free. Connecticut's Tax-Free Week ends Saturday, Aug. 27. Shop by then and you won't pay sales tax on most individual clothing or footwear priced at less than $100.

Tanger Outlets in Westbrook celebrates back-to-school season with a free scavenger hunt for students(kindergarten to 8th grade), and a center-wide sidewalk sale.

Starting at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, the first 700 kids to arrive get a free backpack and clues to find free school supplies in participating stores. (The hunt starts at the sailboat near OshKosh B'gosh.) tangeroutlet.com.

The annual Windsor town-wide sidewalk sale takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27. Shops, restaurants and other businesses will be offering deals on summer merchandise. windsorCC.org.

The Kiwanis Club's Big K Flea Market/Craft Fair, 39 E. Cedar St., Newington, reopens Sunday, Aug. 28, for its fall season. Admission donation is $1; parking is free.

Chester merchants hold a summer sale day on Saturday, Aug. 27. Facebook.com/VisitChesterCT.

The Norfolk Library holds its 40th annual book sale on the Green on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27 and 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. (Remaining books are free after 2 p.m. on Sunday.) 860-542-5075.

The Bethlehem Flea Market, 37 Thompson Road in Bethlehem, is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and features furniture, collectibles, clothing and more. bethlehemctfleamarket.com