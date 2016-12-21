Free Coffee Christmas Day, And After Christmas Sales

If you're traveling on Christmas Day, you can stop by a Cumberland Farms for a free, any-sized, hot or iced coffee. The offer also includes hot chocolate, cappuccino and tea, (and specialty flavor shots), and no purchase is necessary.

Starting Monday, holiday decor, wrapping paper, boxed greeting cards and gifts are 50 percent off or more at drug stores, big-box chains, supermarkets and garden centers for deals.

Looking for last minute holiday gifts? Williams Shoes, 132 Park Road, West Hartford, has $20 off select UGGs and $20 off select Dansko clogs and shoes. 860-233-1663.

Blumen Laden, 41 Bridge St. in the Collinsville section of Canton, holds a half-price sale beginning Monday, Dec. 26. Most Christmas wreaths, centerpieces, Bethany Lowe collectibles, picks and holiday ribbon are half off. (Closed New Year's Day.) 860-693-8600.

Starting Monday, Dec. 26, Pompanoosic Mills, 21 Brace Road/Firehouse Square in West Hartford, will offer discounts of 15 to 25 percent on all new standard furniture orders. Sale ends on Jan. 12. 860-561-5207 and pompy.com.

The Webb-Deane-Stevens Museum gift shop 211 Main St., in Wethersfield, holds its final winter sale from Monday, Dec. 26, through Jan. 7, with holiday items and winter accessories and clothing at 50 percent off. 860-529-0612.

Bodytalk, a women's clothing shop at 51 E. Main St. in Avon, begins its winter clearance sale on Monday, Dec. 26. During the event, all fall and winter merchandise is discounted 50 percent. 860-678-7855.

All merchandise is on final markdown at The Red Balloon, a children's clothing shop at 77 Main St., in Essex. The store is closing Dec. 31.