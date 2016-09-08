Weekend Sales At Juliska's, Toy Chest; Babies R Us Car-Seat Trade In

Juliska, a company specializing in high-end china, crystal, cutlery and home accessories, is holding its annual tent sale at 465 Canal St., Stamford (about a 90-minute drive from Hartford). The sale, which features items at up to 75 percent off retail prices, runs from Saturday, Sept. 10, through Monday, Sept. 19. Information: juliska.com/tentsale.

Babies "R" Us is hosting a fall car seat trade-in event. Through Oct. 2, bring your used car seat to a store near you and you'll get 25 percent off the purchase of a new item. (Use your "R" Us credit card and you'll get 30 percent off.) Discount on in-store, regularly-priced purchase only. Some restrictions apply; check babiesrus.com for details.

A group of eight antique shops, a used bookstore and a garden center, all clustered along a stretch of Route 44, in Canton, are holding a group sidewalk sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Look for the Historical Marketplace plaza sign at 161-181 Albany Turnpike. Information: 860-352-2532.

Toy Chest/Little Folks Furniture, 975 Farmington Ave. in West Hartford, is holding its annual September furniture sale with savings on cribs, beds, dressers and more. Information: toychestwh.com.

New Britain Youth Museum at Hungerford Park, 191 Farmington Ave., in the Kensington section of Berlin, holds its annual fundraiser tag sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Information: newbritainyouthmuseum.org.

The Friends of the Canton Public Library, 40 Dyer Ave., will hold its annual fall book sale on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. Information: 860-693-5800 or cantonpubliclibrary.org.