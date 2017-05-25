Memorial Day Weekend Sales; Spring Festival At Comstock Ferre

Forget picnics. Memorial Day weekend means once-a-year sales and an extra day to shop.

Save 50 percent on most clothing, shoes, accessories at Savers stores from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 29. savers.com.

The Tanger Outlet Centers at Foxwoods celebrates the holiday weekend with an indoor sidewalk sale. tangeroutlets.com/foxwoods.

Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets will be hosting a Memorial Day Super Sale May 26 through 29.

Chester holds a townwide tag sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27. Sales are held at homes and businesses. Maps of sale locations are $1 and will be available at 8 a.m. in the center of town.

Cornwall Bridge Pottery, 415 Sharon Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, holds its annual lamp clearance sale May 27, 28 and 29, with savings on a variety of merchandise. 860-672-6545 or cbpots.com.

Road trip: Pompanoosuc Mills holds a tent sale May 27, 28 and 29, in East Thetford, Vt., (about a 2-1/2 -hour drive from Hartford), with savings of up to 60 percent. pompy.com/news/tentsale/savings.

Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre, 263 Main St., in Wethersfield, hosts their annual Spring Festival on Saturday, May 27.

Spring Festival

The free Heirloom Market at Comstock Ferre's Annual Spring Festival on May 27, features local vendors and artisans, kids' activities, live music, gardening talks and plant sales from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer barbecue foods and scratch baked pies will be available for purchase. heirloommkt.com