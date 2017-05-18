Weekend Deals: Kids' Gear, Paint, Pop-Up Marlborough Market

The Shops at Marlborough Barn, 45 N. Main St. in Marlborough, will transform their parking lot into a pop-up outdoor vintage market and sale on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise includes antiques, garden decor, upcycled and handmade items. facebook.com
Essex Library's spring book sale takes place at at 33 West Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20, (books are half price from 3 to 4 p.m.). 860-767-1560 or youressexlib.org.
Find deals on kids clothing and gear at Cute Kids Consignment Sale, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2080 Blvd., West Hartford, on May 19 and 20. (There's a half-price sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.) CuteKidsSale.com.
Bodytalk, 51 East Main St. in Avon, is holding a sample sale Through May 21 with 50 percent off select women's fashions. 860-677-4308
The First Congregational Church of Lyme at 1 Sterling City Road holds a spring rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20. 860-434-0220
Get out your spring to-do list. Gallons of Benjamin Moore interior and exterior paints and stains are $7 off through June 3 at Maher's Paint & Wallpaper, 369 West Main St. in Avon. maherspaintandwallpaper.com