Weekend Deals: Kids' Gear, Paint, Pop-Up Marlborough Market

The Shops at Marlborough Barn, 45 N. Main St. in Marlborough, will transform their parking lot into a pop-up outdoor vintage market and sale on May 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Merchandise includes antiques, garden decor, upcycled and handmade items. facebook.com

Essex Library's spring book sale takes place at at 33 West Ave., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20, (books are half price from 3 to 4 p.m.). 860-767-1560 or youressexlib.org.

Courtesy of Cute Kids Consignment Sale Find deals on kids' clothing and gear at Cute Kids' consignment sale, Westminster Presbyterian Church on May 19 and 20. Find deals on kids' clothing and gear at Cute Kids' consignment sale, Westminster Presbyterian Church on May 19 and 20. (Courtesy of Cute Kids Consignment Sale)

Find deals on kids clothing and gear at Cute Kids Consignment Sale, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2080 Blvd., West Hartford, on May 19 and 20. (There's a half-price sale from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.) CuteKidsSale.com.

Bodytalk, 51 East Main St. in Avon, is holding a sample sale Through May 21 with 50 percent off select women's fashions. 860-677-4308

The First Congregational Church of Lyme at 1 Sterling City Road holds a spring rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 20. 860-434-0220

Get out your spring to-do list. Gallons of Benjamin Moore interior and exterior paints and stains are $7 off through June 3 at Maher's Paint & Wallpaper, 369 West Main St. in Avon. maherspaintandwallpaper.com