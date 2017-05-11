Free Quassy Admission Among Mother's Day Freebies, Discounts And Sales

Sunday is a special day for moms. If you're looking for an inexpensive way to celebrate, check out these Mother's Day deals (unless otherwise noted, offers are good on Sunday only):

Quassy Amusement Park, Route 64 in Middlebury, treats mothers to free rides and free dinner on Mother's Day Sunday. (Moms must be accompanied by a paying child.) quassy.com, 203-758-2913.

Moms get free admission to Mystic Aquarium with the purchase of a full-price ticket.

TCBY locations are offering mom a free treat on Mother's Day.

Moms get free admission to Old Sturbridge Village. osv.org.

Admission is free for mom at the New Britain Museum of American Art, 56 Lexington St. 860-229-0257 and nbmaa.org.

Mothers, accompanied by a paying child, ride free at the Connecticut Trolley Museum, 58 North Road, East Windsor. ct-trolley.org.

Moms are admitted free at the Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, 77 Forest St., Hartford. harrietbeecherstowecenter.org.

Moms play for free at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain (after noon, with purchase of a cart). stanleygolf.com

If mom likes to shop, there are plenty of great sales this weekend:

Canton Clay Works, 150 Cherry Brook Road, is holding a Second Sundays Pottery Second Sales on Sunday, May 14. The first 30 customers to make a purchase from noon to 3 p.m. get a free bouquet of flowers. CantonClayWorks.com.

Wesleyan Potters, 350 Main St., in Middletown, hold their annual spring sale on Saturday, May 13, from10 a.m. to 3 p.m. wesleyanpotters.com

Starting Saturday, May 13, Old Village Antiques, 21 East Main St., in Avon, holds its spring sale, with 20 to 50 percent off all merchandise. oldvillageantiques.com

Williams Shoes holds a one-day spring tag sale on Saturday, May 13. Shoes are $10 and $25. Pay by cash or check only. 860-233-1663.

The Portland Historical Society holds its town wide tag sale on Saturday, May 13. portlandhistsoc.com.

The Friends of the Cromwell Belden Public Library are holding a book sale at the Library at the Cromwell Town Hall, 39 West St., on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13.

Friends of the Welles-Turner Memorial Library will hold a spring book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13, on the front lawn of the library, 2407 Main St., Glastonbury. In case of rain, the sale will take place in the covered parking garage of TD Bank. Information: wtmlib.com.