Weekend Deals: Curtains, Plants, Books And A Sidewalk Sale

Road trip! Country Curtains' annual warehouse clearance sale in a skating rink at 130 Housatonic St. in Lee, Mass., (about an hour's drive from Hartford) is open through April 30. Merchandise includes window treatments and hardware, bedding and home decor accessories, all discounted 50 percent off and more. Hours are April 28 and 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and April 30, noon to 5 p.m. countrycurtains.com/therinksale

The shops at Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd. in Mystic, do some spring cleaning this weekend with a deep-discount sidewalk sale. Village eateries will be offering a food deals. Hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. oldemistickvillage.com

Wintonbury Historical Society's flea market is April 29, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the History Center at Park Avenue and School Street in Bloomfield.

Get plants dirt cheap at Connecticut Horticultural Society's auction on April 28, at Bethany Covenant Church, 785 Mill St., in Berlin. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Sale and auction start at 7 p.m. cthort.org.

Friends of the Bloomfield Libraries will hold a book sale on April 28, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Prosser Library, 1 Tunxis Ave. 860-243-9721.

Newington Library's book sale is at the Newington Senior Center, 131 Cedar St., on April 28, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., ($5 admission); April 29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and April 30, noon to 3 p.m., ($7 bag sale only).