Weekend Sales: IKEA Celebrates Earth Day; French Linens At Amelie Michel

IKEA in New Haven celebrates Earth Day with a "Sustainable Living Your Way" event on Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include workshops, kids’ games, giveaways, food deals and special sales. The store, in partnership with Goodwill, will also be accepting used furniture donations in the parking lot. (Turn in used furniture and you’ll get a coupon for $20 off a $150 purchase.) ikea-usa.com/Sustainable-Living-Your-Way

It's warehouse sale time at Amelie Michel, an Essex company specializing in high-end French linens. Merchandise will include table linens and fabrics. Discounts start at 50 percent off. The sale, at 192 Westbrook Road, runs through May 7 and hours are Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., ameliemichel.com.

Macy's has opened special discount areas called "Macy's Backstage" in three of its Connecticut stores: Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, Connecticut Post Mall in Milford and Stamford Town Center.

H&M will open a new location at the Tanger Outlets in Westbrook in the fall 2017.

The Shops at Marlborough Barn are holding a flea market on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. shopsatmarlboroughbarn.com.

Sisterhood of Temple Sinai, 41 West Hartford Road, in Newington, holds its annual rummage sale on April 23 (admission is $1), and April 24, when admission is free and there's a bag sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

East Granby Congregational Church, at the corner of routes 20 and 187, holds a rummage sale on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visit Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets through May 31 and donate $10 to Susan G. Komen and you'll get a discount card for 25 percent off at many of the center's stores.