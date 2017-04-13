Target Hosts Car-Seat Recycling Program; Easter Sale At Polish Potter

Target stores are teaming up with TerraCycle for a car seat recycling program. From April 17 though 30, bring in your old car seats and you'll get a coupon for 20 percent off an in-store or online car seat purchase (coupon is good through May 31).

Easter Sunday means half-priced candy and gifts on Monday. CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Target, Wal-Mart and other chains will slash prices on candy and seasonal items.

Make a purchase in-store or online at Men's Wearhouse on Friday or Saturday, April 14 or 15, and get a Bonus Buck coupon for $30 off your next $100 purchase (some exclusions apply). menswearhouse.com.

Brownstone Bakery For Dogs, a pet store and dog bakery, at 16 Ensign Drive, in Avon is closing on Saturday, April 15. Most remaining merchandise is 40 percent to 70 percent off. brownstonebakery.com

Polish Pottery Plus Korky Vann/The Hartford Courant Polish Pottery Plus in Bloomfield holds an Easter sale April 14 and 15, with 30 percent off all warehouse merchandise. Polish Pottery Plus in Bloomfield holds an Easter sale April 14 and 15, with 30 percent off all warehouse merchandise. (Korky Vann/The Hartford Courant)

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is hosting a Super Hero Kids' Week through April 22. Free activities include scavenger hunts, petting zoos, Connecticut Science Center activity stations, face painting, balloon animal artists and superheroes. tangeroutlet.com/foxwoods.

White Flower Farm's retail shop, 167 Litchfield Road, Morris, has opened for the season. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily (closing at 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday). Gift certificates of $50 or more are 10 percent off at whiteflowerfarm.com.