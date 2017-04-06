Weekend Sales: Crafts Around The World, Swag, High-End Imports

The annual Handcrafts Around the World Sale, featuring imported gifts, crafts and home furnishings, is Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 7, 8 and 9, in New Hartford. The sale is at the Pine Meadow Fire Station, 366 Main St., New Hartford.

Swag, 117 Main St, Old Saybrook, holds its biggest spring warehouse sale yet on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 7, 8 and 9. (Doors open at 10 on Friday and Saturday but Savvy Shoppers can start shopping at 9 a.m.) Merchandise includes greeting cards, decor and designer accessories (think Kate and Lily).

The Friends of the Plainville Public Library , 56 East Main St., hold a book sale on Friday, April 7 (admission $3 per family), and Saturday, April 8, when admission is free. From 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, you can fill a bag for $2.

Road trip! Casafina, a Brewster, N.Y., wholesale business specializing in high-end imports, will hold a spring warehouse sale Friday through Sunday, April 7, 8 and 9. Sale items linens, gourmet foods, dinnerware and garden items at deep discounts. Casafina is at 301 Fields Lane, Brewster, about a 90-minute drive from Hartford. Information: casafinagifts.com.

The Friends of the Farmington Library's spring used-book sale, at 6 Monteith Dr., runs Friday and Saturday, April 7 and 8: farmingtonlibraries.org.

More deals at courant.com/savvyshopper

