Lucky St. Patrick's Day Deals Among Weekend Bargains

St. Patrick's Day means plenty of lucky deals.

Kids wearing green socks get free admission at Bridgeport's Beardsley Zoo on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. (Children must be accompanied by a paying adult.) Information: 203-394-6565 and beardsleyzoo.org.

Shamrock beads, hats and party goods are up to 50 percent off at OrientalTrading.com.

Save some green online at Joann.com, where St. Patrick's decor and party goods are on deep discount.

The Friends of the Saxton B. Little Free Library will hold a used book sale at the Chapel on the Green, (next to the Library), Route 87, in Columbia, on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 860-228-0350.

There's clearance on winter merchandise going on at Best Dressed Kids, 15 Mountain Ave. in Bloomfield. The shop features gently-used infants and children's clothes. 860- 242-3869.

Sign up for Goodwill's loyalty program, Club Goodwill, at any retail store operated by Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut and and you'll get get 5 percent off all purchases of $20 or more; 25 percent off one purchase during your birthday month, and advance notice of special sales. (There are locations in Avon, Glastonbury, Manchester and Newington.) Other Goodwill deals: Seniors get 10 percent off most purchases each Wednesday, and everyone saves 50 percent on "Color of the Week" tagged items. Active and retired military save 10 percent every day. (Discounts can't be combined.) gwct.org

Saturday's Deal Of The Day

Cabela's in East Hartford holds a Spring Great Outdoor Day on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with special deals throughout the store, the event features free demos and hands-on seminars, including fly fishing basics and cooking wild game. cabelas.com