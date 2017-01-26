Fleet Feet Closing West Hartford Annex; Kloter Farms Holding Warehouse Sale

Kloter Farms in Ellington is holding a warehouse sale Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27 and 28, with deep discounts on furniture, outdoor sheds, pool houses and pergolas. Kloter Farms is at routes 83 and 286 in Ellington. 860-871-1048 or kloterfarms.com.

Fleet Feet Sports, 1003 Farmington Ave., in West Hartford, is closing its Annex space. Men and women's workout clothes, sports bras, shoes, socks and running gear are at least 50 percent off. 860-233-8077 or fleetfeethartford.com

Green Teahouse Green Teahouse/Hartford Courant Green Teahouse in West Hartford celebrates the Chinese New Year. Green Teahouse in West Hartford celebrates the Chinese New Year. (Green Teahouse/Hartford Courant)

Celebrate Chinese New Year on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Green Teahouse, 40 Isham Road in West Hartford. Festivities start at 1 p.m., and include tea and treat samplings, body painting, chair massages, and Chinese calligraphy and tea ceremony demonstrations at 4:30 p.m. 860-232-6666 or facebook.com/thegreenteahouseUSA

Head to the shoreline Friday or Saturday for an Insane Insidewalk Sale at 105 Elm St. in the Old Saybrook Shopping Center. The pop-up event features fashions, accessories, gifts and home decor from local stores; savings up to 75 percent. Admission is $5. The-E-List.com.

Farms Village Antiques, 250 Farms Village Road, in West Simsbury, is having its winter sale. with savings of up to 50 percent on select items. 860-651-9599

It's your last chance to shop the final sale at the Sears' location in West Hartford's Corbin's Corner. The store will close on Saturday, Jan. 28, and prices have been slashed on any remaining merchandise.

The Pier 1 location in West Hartford's Corbin's Corner, also is closing, (no final date has been announced). Currently, discounts range from 20 to 40 percent.