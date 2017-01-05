Closing Sales At Pier 1, Spin Monograms & Gifts

The Farmington Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding an Angling Gear Tag Sale at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Farmington Community & Senior Center, 321 New Britain Avenue, in Unionville. The group will also collect used spinning gear for kids in need. fvtu.org

Spin Monograms & Gifts, 55 Isham Road, in West Hartford's Blue Back Square will close in January. Most merchandise is 25 percent to 50 percent off, and holiday items are 75 percent off. spinmonograms.com

Pier 1's West Hartford location at Corbin's Corner, is closing. Currently, discounts range from 10 percent to 30 percent.

Pompanoosuc Mills is holding a sample sale, with 15 percent to 50 percent off a variety of floor samples, plus 15 percent to 25 percent off all new standard furniture orders. The sale ends Jan. 12.

The clearance sale at Yankee Candle's flagship store in South Deerfield, Mass., offers savings of up to 75 percent on candles, home decor and gifts. yankeecandle.com.

Blumen Laden's annual half-price sale on Christmas merchandise continues. The store is at is at 41 Bridge St. in the Collinsville section of Canton. 860-693-8600.

Bodytalk, a women's clothing shop at 51 East Main St., in Avon, is holding its winter clearance sale. During the event, winter merchandise is discounted 50 percent. 860-678-7855.