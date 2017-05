Flight Trampoline Park, 140 Production Court, in New Britain has a special Family Night deal.

Every Monday from 4 to 9 p.m., jump time is $7 per person per hour. (Regular prices range from $10 to $15 per person per hour.)

If you've got five or more in your party, you'll get free jump socks for everyone (regularly $3 a pair). flighttrampolinepark.com. Find more deals at courant.com/savvyshopper.