Made in CT Expo Returns To Farmington Polo Grounds

It's all things local when the Made In CT Expo returns to the Farmington Polo Grounds on May 13 and 14. More than 300 businesses, crafters, artisans and foodies from around the state will showcase and sell their wares.

The show, which is under a tent, takes place rain or shine, and features food companies, crafts, fashion designers, artists, farm producers, pet companies, furniture makers and upcyclers. Food trucks include 744 Express, Admiral Gyros, Merianos Cannoli Truck, Szabos, Firehouse Smoker, Munchies Food Truck, Truffles on Main, Pork and Friends, Poutine, Four Flours, Shoreline Prime, Maui Wowi, Comfort Zone, Chompers, Ultimate BBQ, Christianos mini donuts and desserts, Christianos Pizza, the Cupcake Chic. Beer and wine selections from local Connecticut breweries and wineries wil also be available.

The Made in CT Expo, at the Farmington Polo Grounds, 152 Town Farm Road, Farmington, runs 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8, (kids under 12 admitted free, parking is $5. Information: facebook.com/madeinctexpo