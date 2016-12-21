Last-Minute Shoppers, Here's What's Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

You've left your shopping to the very last minute. Luckily, many stores have extended hours on Christmas Eve, so you can avoid looking like Scrooge and still find gifts for everyone on your list

The following are shopping hours for Dec. 24. (Not all locations will be open and hours can vary at those that are, so check websites or call ahead before you set out.)

Walmart, Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Stop & Shop and Big Y stores are all open until 6 p.m.

Ocean State Job Lot stores will close at 7 p.m., and Whole Foods will be open until 8 p.m.

Target and K-mart stores will be open until 10 p.m. (a few Targets will be open until 11 p.m.; a few K-mart stores will be open until 2 a.m.).

Some Walgreens locations will be open until midnight; various Rite Aid stores will close at 5 or at 7 p.m.

When the countdown sign reads "0 Shopping Days Until Christmas," your options get more limited. Some Connecticut Family Dollar stores will be open on Dec. 25, as will select chain drug and grocery store locations.

For 7-Eleven stores, open 365 days a year, Christmas Day is business as usual and locations stock an assortment of gift cards, toys and small gifts. Cumberland Farms stores are also open on Christmas Day — and giving out free cups of coffee to shoppers who stop by.

Many restaurants and movie theaters are open on holidays, so you can pick up gift certificates or movie passes.