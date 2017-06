Getty Images

Booster cables User Upload Caption: In this file photo, jumper cables are connected to a battery to jump start a car. It is advised to use a ground such as a bolt or bracket for the negative cable (black) instead of connecting it to the negative terminal on the dead battery. User Upload Caption: Hartford Business Improvement District provide free roadside assistance to motorists and cyclists.

Booster cables User Upload Caption: In this file photo, jumper cables are connected to a battery to jump start a car. It is advised to use a ground such as a bolt or bracket for the negative cable (black) instead of connecting it to the negative terminal on the dead battery. User Upload Caption: Hartford Business Improvement District provide free roadside assistance to motorists and cyclists. (Getty Images)