Olde Mistick Village Hosts Garlic Festival

Vampires beware. Olde Mistick Village holds its annual Garlic Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18. Follow your nose to the food area, where area restaurants will be selling all types of garlic-related foods and local farmers will have a variety of garlic and other fresh produce for sale. Highlights also include entertainment and arts and crafts vendors. Admission is free. Hours are Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Village is at 27 Coogan Blvd., Mystic. Information: 860-536-4941 and oldemistickvillage.com.