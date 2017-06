School vacation is just ahead and if you're looking for no-cost summer fun, Torza's Professional Golf, 150 Sebethe Drive, in Cromwell, is offering free rounds of mini-golf every Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

The course features gardens, rock formations, fountains and a waterfall. Offer is good through the end of July. torzasgolf.com or 860-632-1132.