Historic Mapleleaf Farm in Hebron hosts a free Family Fun Farm Tour on June 24, from noon to 3 p.m. The day includes include milking and calf barn tours, games and samples of milk, ice cream, lemonade and other The Farmer's Cow products. Event takes place rain or shine. (No strollers; no pets except service dogs.) thefarmerscow.com/our-farms-mapleleaf