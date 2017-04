If you're a Comcast Xfinity TV customer looking to binge-watch blockbuster series like "House of Cards," "Orange Is the New Black" and "The Crown," tune in to Comcast's Xfinity Watchathon Week, which runs through April 9.

The free event features thousands of On Demand episodes, shows and movies from broadcast, network and cable networks, including Starz, and Showtime. Xfinity X1 customers get free access to Netflix as well. Xfinity.com/watchathon. More deals at courant.com/savvyshopper.