Get ready for a party. On Sunday, July 16, in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, you're invited to the annual Bluegrass Bash at Fort Hill Farm, 260 Quaddick Road, in Thompson.

The free, toe-tapping, foot-stomping hoedown, from 1 to 3 p.m., features live music, garden tours, wagon rides and complimentary ice cream. thefarmerscow.com.