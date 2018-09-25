Southington's Apple Harvest Festival Draws Thousands Each Fall. Here's Why

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival is a free fair that annually attracts an estimated 100,000 visitors during its two weekend run, with people coming from all over the region. It’s a tribute to Southington’s apple orchard heritage.

The attractions include a carnival section with rides, music, dozens of food booths and business exhibits, craft exhibits, a parade, fireworks, a race, children’s entertainment and arts and crafts show.

“It’s a big deal for the town, a real showcase,” Louis A. Perillo III, a town native and municipal economic development director, said. “There’s so much to do. And the apple fritters are so well-known.”

So Why The Big Deal With Apple Fritters?

The fritters — made every year since 1969 by Zion Lutheran Church — are so popular that people willingly stand in line for up to an hour during peak times to buy a dozen or more of these deep-fried, cinnamon-sugar-coated treats. Demand is so high, there will be a special phone number to call to place orders bigger than 12 dozen. Business orders often run into 30 dozen and more, said church member Cindy Miller. Her late mother, Dot Czarnota, came up with the fritter formula after much trial and error. It was all done at the pastor’s request to find some way to use a 50-pound bag of flour donated to the church.

The fritters were a hit at their fair debut, so the church’s fritter booth returned year after year. It’s now a much-anticipated stop for thousands each festival.

Marc-Yves Regis I / Courant file photo People wait in line for over an hour to buy apple fritters at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival.

“The recipe hasn’t changed,” Miller said last week brief interview in the church office, wearing a shirt with an apple fritter logo.

What has changed is quantity.

“I estimated we sold four tons of fritters last year. I don’t know how many dozens,” said Pastor Daniel Hille. who was called to church 18 months ago. “I’ve never seen anything like this at any other church. From a donated 50-pound bag of flour to four tons of fritters. It really is a loaves-and-fishes story.”

About 55 church volunteers spent a recent Saturday morning mixing the dry ingredients for this year’s festival. They put 800 gallons of dry mix into 167 sterilized plastic barrels that will be used during the festival. Hundreds of pounds of peeled, cored and diced Cortland apples will be delivered this week, along with gallons of shelled, raw eggs to made the wet batter.

The church booth has four deep fryers, each producing 15 dozen cooked fritters every six minutes. The use of the fryers is staggered for continuous production.

The fritters are cooked, sugared, cooled and sold on the spot by church volunteers from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends and each weekday between. The booth is the only one open weekdays during the festival.

“There are people waiting when the booth opens up at 6 a.m.,” Hille said. “Lot of people stop to take some to work.”

Schedule

The festival opens at 5 p.m. Friday, continues Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with fireworks at 9 p.m. It resumes at noon Sunday with the parade at 2 p.m. The festival closes at 7 p.m. Sunday, for the week, except for the fritter booth.

The festival reopens at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and closes at 9 p.m. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 and noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. The craft show is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 and 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Oct. 7.

Bill Leukhardt / Hartford Courant The town of Southington displays a sign on their municipal building, generating excitement for the 50th annual Apple Harvest Festival on Sept. 28 through 30 and Oct. 5 through 7.

Admission

It’s free.

Parking

It’s free at Southington High School, 720 Pleasant St. Free shuttle service will begin 30 minutes before the festival opens and end 30 minutes after the festival closes at night.

There is no shuttle service on Fridays.

Local service organizations offer paid parking around the festival area.

There is no on-street parking downtown during the festival. Police will enforce the parking ban.

Handicapped parking is available (state permit required) at the Town Hall visitor’s parking lot on Berlin Avenue. All parking violations are the responsibility of the driver.

Alex Syphers / Courant file photo Kahlan Carlson, 7, of Southington screams with excitement as she and friend William Charette, 5, of Plainville take a ride on the dragon roller coaster at the 46th Southington Apple Harvest Festival.

Fireworks

The fireworks display will be set off from Dog Park on Mill Street on Saturday with a rain date of Oct. 6.

The Dog Park will be closed from noon on Saturday and reopen at noon on Sunday,.

Information

The Southington Police Department has a festival information line: 860-378-1677. It will have information on hours, parking restrictions and detours.