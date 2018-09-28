Horror 101: Haunted Graveyard At Lake Compounce Debuts 'Behind The Screams' Tour

Snarling demons, cackling witches and shambling ghouls come to life this weekend at the Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce, kicking off the Halloween season.

This Saturday, true horror connoisseurs get a bonus: A behind-the-scenes tour of the gory and gruesome.

“We’ve never done this before, but we think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” says Ernie Romegialli, who is overseeing central Connecticut’s biggest haunted attraction for the 20th year in a row.

The Haunted Graveyard will be running every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night from now until Oct. 28.

But “Behind the Screams” is a one-night-only attraction. It’s a chance to see how technicians, actors and set designers put together the popular Haunted Graveyard — with a few more goodies thrown in, too.

John Woike / Hartford Courant The illusion of faces trapped behind a wall of fabric is just one special effect along the mile-long walk through the Haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce.

What should I expect at ‘Behind the Screams’?

To keep visitors screaming and jumping, the Haunted Graveyard employs about 200 actors and actresses portraying all manner of monsters and mutants.

Working behind them is a small fleet of costume designers, seamstresses, make-up artists, lighting and sound technicians, prop builders and others.

“This is a chance to see how they do it. We’ve had people ask for years ‘How do get this effect?’ or ‘What does it take to do that?,’ and this year we’ll show them,” said Anthony Savio, the Haunted Graveyard’s marketing director.

He promises an afternoon of demonstrations on makeup, fog and other special effects, and a talk by the casting coordinators about how they gauge which actors and actresses are good as vampires or better as demons.

There’ll be a question-and-answer session with Haunted Graveyard staff and actors, too. Visitors can learn everything from electricians program the animatronics to how prop artists produce the appearance of stone walls and heavy monuments.

John Woike / Hartford Courant Exactly how does one corner of Lake Compounce transform into a maze of ghouls, zombies and mutants for the Haunted Graveyard? Creators are offering a 'Behind the Screams' tour on Sept. 29.

Do “Behind the Screams” visitors get to tour the actual show, too?

Yes - and not just once.

The Haunted Graveyard will provide unlimited walk-through speed passes for Saturday evening.

In addition, the ticket buys all-evening admission to Lake Compounce’s rides with a front-of-the-line pass, free parking, a free Sky Coaster ride, a Haunted Graveyard t-shirt and mid-afternoon refreshments. Each visitor also gets an entry into a drawing for a free graveyard prop.

John Woike / Hartford Courant Rich Franolich of Thomaston is just one of the many cast and crew members that help turn part of Lake Compounce into the Haunted Graveyard for the Halloween season.

What does it cost and what’s the schedule?

Behind the Screams admission is $60 plus tax online, or $65 plus tax at the gate. Tickets are available at www.hauntedgraveyard.com.

The seminars and demonstrations are offered from noon to 5 p.m.; the Haunted Graveyard walk-throughs start at 5 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. The rain date is Sept. 30.

What about visiting the regular Haunted Graveyard on regular nights?

This year the show is starting a full weekend early, but even so it will be open just 15 nights. The Haunted Graveyard starts Sept. 28 and ends Oct. 28; it’s scheduled to be open from 5 to 10 on each weekend day in between, weather permitting.

Advance tickets are $30 through www.lakecompounce.com. The price includes admission to Lake Compounce, which will have 17 rides — including the rollercoasters — running between 5 and 10 p.m.

Visitors walk through 23 distinct areas, each with completely different themes ranging from Zombie Hospital or Slaughterhouse to Shadow Swamp, Catacombs or Dungeon.

What are a few tips for enjoying the visit?

Wear sneakers or comfortable shoes, or boots if there’s rain in the forecast. The walk through the vast attraction takes about 45 minutes and covers roughly a mile, mostly on dirt and gravel in the dark. High heels or designer shoes aren’t advised.

Leave the camera in the car. The Haunted Graveyard doesn’t allow photography during the tour, but it has two selfie stations at the end. One will have costumed actors to appear with visitors free.

Flashlights, capes, weapons or masks are also not allowed, and vaping is prohibited. Staff at the Haunted Graveyard advises visitors against touching the actors or the props. Before beginning the walk, visitors might want to stop at the restroom — because there are none along the 45-minute walk.

Lines are usually shortest during the first two weeks of shows. They grow longer as Halloween gets closer.