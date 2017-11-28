Yard Goats Hosting Youth Dance Team Auditions

The Hartford Yard Goats is forming a youth dance team and is holding auditions on Sunday, Dec. 17, for kids ages 6 to 18.

Tiffany Young, director of community partnerships with the Yard Goats, said around 25 to 50 kids, male and female, will be chosen to perform before the first pitch at Friday-night Yard Goat home games at Dunkin Donuts Park. The dance team possibly will perform at other games and possibly at events elsewhere in the city.

“Summertime might open up bigger doors. They might go out into community if there are requests,” Young said. “We’re looking for the commitment to be performing on Friday nights, but you never know what will happen.”

The minor-league baseball team is working with Studio 860 of Hartford, whose coaches will help choose the dancers and will teach the kids their routines.

There is no charge to participate in the Hartford Yard Goats Youth Dance Team, and dancers will not be paid. Uniforms and other expenses will be covered by the team and its foundation, Young said.

Those who want to try out should appear at Dunkin’ Donuts Park at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17 and expect to stay until 1 p.m. Auditions will be conducted as a series of rounds, and dancers will advance from one round to the next. Some callbacks may take place on a different day, she said.

“We’re looking for all levels of experience. I’m sure we will have dancers who are a little bit experienced, which is great. But Studio 860 will teach all the skills and the necessary techniques,” Young said.

The Yard Goats 2018 season runs from April 5 to Sept. 3. Friday-night home games are scheduled for April 6 and 20, May 4 and 18, June 1 and 15, July 6 and 27, and Aug. 3, 10 and 24. All start at 7:05 p.m.