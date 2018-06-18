Music To Fill Streets As Connecticut Joins Global Make Music Day

The first day of summer is always a reason to celebrate, but this year June 21 marks another first — Make Music Connecticut, the state’s debut as part of an international musical party. More than 800 cities will spend the day in song and dance on the streets and sidewalks, in parks and on plazas, and at major and not-so-major venues.

The original Make Music Day was launched in 1982 in France as Fête De La Musique. In Connecticut, there will be more than 250 free musical events happening around the state, with more than 60 of them in Greater Hartford, starting as early as 8 a.m. and lasting through early evening.

“This really is a community event,” says Kate McOmber, vice president of communications for the Greater Hartford Arts Council. “While the arts council is managing it, it’s really a grass-roots effort.”

Brad Barket / Getty Images More than 800 cities all over the world are expected to participate in Make Music Day on June 21. This photo was taken in New York City in 2014. More than 800 cities all over the world are expected to participate in Make Music Day on June 21. This photo was taken in New York City in 2014. (Brad Barket / Getty Images)

To participate, performers and venues created online profiles. Performers then sent requests to venues, and venues decided whether to host them.

The day will see a kazoo parade and improv musical comedy, as well as performances from indie rockers to rappers to traditional Irish musicians. Performers are not being paid and neither are venues.

“Everybody’s doing it for the love of music,” McOmber says. “Everybody is performing because they want to.”

We’ve condensed for you a spattering of who’s playing when and where in the Hartford and New Haven areas.

Courtesy of Possm The POSSM (Professors Of Sweet Sweet Music) play on the rooftop of the Connecticut Science Center at 12:15 p.m The POSSM (Professors Of Sweet Sweet Music) play on the rooftop of the Connecticut Science Center at 12:15 p.m (Courtesy of Possm)

Bushnell Plaza Sculpture Garden hosts a morning of music: at 8 a.m. the Connecticut River Academy Chorus; at 9 a.m. the Brayden Beason Jazz Trio; at 9:30 a.m. the Americana group The KC Sisters; and at 10 a.m. there will be Bucket Drumming Lessons with Kirk Woodard.

Folk-rock quartet Among the Acres plays at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro at 10 a.m., and indie pop artist SOLEiL a.k.a B.i.G S.i.S takes over at noon.

The POSSM (Professors Of Sweet Sweet Music) play on the rooftop of the Connecticut Science Center at 12:15 p.m.

On Pratt Street at 11 a.m. you can hear alt-country artist Jeff Przech, and at 1 p.m.; 100 free kazoos will be given out before WNPR radio producer and personality Chion Wolf leads a kazoo parade.

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art kicks it off at 11 a.m. with soul artist KeyOfDee; trumpeter Christian George Hoheb plays at noon; the Peter Greenfogel Quintet at 1 p.m.; SOLEiL a.k.a B.i.G S.i.S plays again at 1:45 p.m; and the alternative rock group the Shockagoos at 5.

The Bushnell Park Carousel hosts Latin music performer Dave Giardina at noon. At 5:30 p.m. at the Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, the brass band Hartford Hot Several performs, and at 6 p.m. the Screamin' Eagle band takes over.

Traditional Irish musicians Emilie and Nora Carroll play at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza at 11:45 a.m.

Other performances include Sea Tea Improv creating a musical comedy on the spot outside the Camp Field Library at 2 p.m.; a community jam session at 11:30 a.m. in State House Square; dueling drums at noon outside Parkville Sounds, harmonica lessons with Tim Quinn at 11 a.m. at Farmer’s Market at Billings Forge; the Nat Reeves Quartet at 2:15 p.m. at Upward Hartford; hip-hop artist Tang Sauce at 3 p.m. at 85 Barbour St.; and beginning guitar lessons with Jeremy Galloway at 4 p.m. and a guitar jam session at 4:45 p.m. at TheaterWorks.

Find more Hartford-area performances at makemusicday.org/hartford

Sean Fowler / Courant file photo Hip-hop artist Tang Sauce plays at 3 p.m. at 85 Barbour St. in Hartford, and at Temple Plaza in New Haven at 7 p.m. Hip-hop artist Tang Sauce plays at 3 p.m. at 85 Barbour St. in Hartford, and at Temple Plaza in New Haven at 7 p.m. (Sean Fowler / Courant file photo)

New Haven

The International Festival of Arts & Ideas gets in on Make Music Connecticut with performances by Charles Maring and band Outside Reality at 5:30 p.m.; the folk group Terri and Rob Duo at 6:15 p.m.; and hip hop’s Tang Sauce and DJ Stealth at 7 p.m.; all at Temple Plaza.

College Street Music Hall hosts Indie artist James Howard at noon; singer/songwriter Daniela Cardillo at 12:30 p.m.; musician Zach Andersen at 1:30 p.m.; singer/songwriter Julia Davis at 2 p.m.; guitarist Scott Danger Bravo at 2:30 p.m.; and acoustic artist Steph Serenita at 3:30 p.m.

At Artspace, there will be electronic dance music by A/8 at noon; experimental electronic music by Binwanka at 1 p.m.; traditional French-Canadian and American Old-Time music by Les Tordus at 2:30 p.m.; and DJ Tyler Wenning at 4.

More New Haven events at makemusicnewhaven.org.

Other participating towns include Middletown, Waterbury, Bridgeport, Stamford, Fairfield and a full list of the state’s happenings can be found at makemusicday.org/connecticut/, where there are interactive maps for each participating town that lets you filter on time, location and genre.