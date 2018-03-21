G-Eazy, Kurt Vile Announce Connecticut Dates

G-Eazy ($29.50-$79.50) heads to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., with Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-LO and Murda Beatz opening. livenation.com

Kurt Vile and the Violators ($25-$30) return to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on June 15 at 8 p.m., with Connections opening, followed by Old Crow Medicine Show ($35-$40) on July 17 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes Cookie Monsta ($30-$35) on April 19 at 8 p.m., with TrollPhace and PhaseOne opening, followed by Wolfgang Gartner ($25-$30) on May 3 at 9 p.m. toadsplace.com

Colter Wall ($15-$17) performs at the Space Ballroom in Hamden on April 13 at 8 p.m., followed by Nina Nesbitt ($12) on April 26 at 8 p.m.; Willy Mason ($12) on May 1 at 8 p.m., with the Horse-Eyed Men opening; and Typhoon ($18-$20) on June 4 at 8 p.m., with the Fourth Wall. spaceballroom.com

Country or rock, casinos or indie music hall, click through this gallery to find a concert for all music lovers. More things to do here. (The Hartford Courant) (The Hartford Courant)

Ed Fast & Conga Bop ($19-$39) celebrate Cinco De Mayo at Infinity Hall in Hartford on May 5 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Third Eye Blind tribute XEB ($19-$39) on June 22 at 8:30 p.m. Southside Johnny & Asbury Jukes ($59-$79) head to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on June 9 at 8 p.m., followed by the Robert Cray Band ($69-$89) on June 16 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Trivium ($19-$22) performs at the Webster Theater in Hartford on May 17 at 7:30 p.m., followed by Black Label Society ($36-$40) on July 29 at 7:30 p.m., with Corrosion of Conformity and Telekinetic Yeti opening. webstertheater.com

The Warehouse in Fairfield welcomes Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives ($48) on May 15. StageOne hosts Bettye LaVette ($48) on May 18, followed by Blues Beatles ($28) on June 6; Anders Osborne solo ($58) on June 17; and Walter Trout ($38) on Aug. 1. fairfieldtheatre.org

Arch Street Tavern in Hartford hosts the Penniless Wild and Atlas Gray ($7-$10) on April 7 at 10 p.m. archstreettavern.com

We Banjo 3 ($35) performs at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. thewadsworth.org

Mainland (free with RSVP, $5 at door) plays Cafe Nine in New Haven on May 21 at 8 p.m. cafenine.com