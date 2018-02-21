Smashing Pumpkins, Dua Lipa, Imagine Dragons Announce CT Summer Dates

The Smashing Pumpkins ($55-$95) head to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on July 29 at 7 p.m. mohegansun.com

Dua Lipa ($32.50-$35) performs at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on June 20 at 8 p.m., followed by the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jethro Tull ($45-$125) on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria ($29.50) play the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford on May 2 at 7:30 p.m., with special guests Blessthefall. oakdale.com

Imagine Dragons ($35-$129.50) plays the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 5 at 8 p.m., with Grace Vanderwaal opening. livenation.com

Twiddle ($22-$35) returns to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on April 20 at 8 p.m., followed by comedian Mike Birbiglia ($27.50-$49) on May 5 at 8 p.m. collegestreetmusichall.com

The Alternate Routes ($15) play the Space Ballroom in Hamden on April 28, followed by Speedy Ortiz ($15) on May 3; Sloan ($20) on May 6; Marco Benevento ($15-$18) on May 17; and Justin Townes Earle ($27.50-$30) on May 26. All shows start at 8 p.m. spaceballroom.com

Allman Brothers tribute Capricorn ($24-$49) hits Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 30 at 8:30 p.m., followed by Cars tribute the Trucks ($19-$44) on April 14 at 8 p.m. and Doyle Bramhall II ($34-$49) on May 17 at 8 p.m. The Slambovian Circus of Dreams ($29-$44) heads to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on April 13 at 8 p.m., followed by the Alpaca Gnomes ($15-$25) on April 14 at 8 p.m. and Jeff Daniels with the Ben Daniels Band ($34-$54) on Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. infinityhall.com

Toad’s Place in New Haven welcomes Frankie Cosmos ($15-$18) on May 1 at 9 p.m., followed by Pink Talking Fish ($20) on May 11 at 9 p.m.; and Basement with Citizen ($17-$20) on May 22 at 7 p.m., with Pronoun and Souvenirs opening. toadsplace.com

Steel Panther ($25-$30) plays the Webster Theater in Hartford on April 29 at 9 p.m. Slaughter to Prevail ($13-$15) performs at the Webster Underground on March 23 at 7 p.m. webstertheater.com

Bush Tetras ($15) heads to Cafe Nine in New Haven on April 22 at 8 p.m., followed by the Freddy Deboe Band ($10-$12) on May 5 at 9:30 p.m., with DJ B the T Jr. opening; and the Toasters (free with RSVP, $5 at door) on June 18 at 8 p.m. cafenine.com