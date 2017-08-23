Zomboy Heads To Webster

British dubstep DJ and producer Zomboy makes music that sometimes sounds like it's being played on a pitch-adjusted vacuum cleaner or a light saber, with hyper-speed metallic swooshes and jarring cuts setting up tension that gets released with split-second flashes of silence or dynamic shifts.It's dance music for thrill-seeking people with energy-drink habits, possibly.

Zomboy, who started as a record producer, posted his first songs on Soundcloud and took off from there. His music is pitched to those who have a gnat-like attention span, which means that the songs jump and skitter at a destabilizing pace.

Zomboy plays the Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 8 p.m. $25. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com