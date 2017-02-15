Young the Giant released "Home of the Strange" last year, its third full-length record. It's timely, perhaps, that the record is in part about the immigrant experience in America, and what it means to be at home in the U.S.

The band, many of whose members are first- or second-generation Americans, plays brooding rock with a big anthemic poppy flourishes. Its music is suave, with stylishly distressed low-end sounds and frontman Sameer Gadhia's big, high-climbing melodies. Young the Giant has jangly, dancy touches, but it often seems more preoccupied and moody than groovy. The synthetic guitar tones on the new record are impressive in that they approach abstraction at points.

Young the Giant is simultaneously square and weird. The band sometimes brings to mind Queen, which could play arena rock, delve into disco or go full-on baroque, and never quite sounded like anybody else.

Young the Giant takes the stage at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $32. collegestreetmusichall.com.