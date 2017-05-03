Guitar Wiz Yngwie Malmsteen Plays Infinity Hall

For a time, the name Yngwie Malmsteen was a kind of code word for excessive guitar heroics, for virtuosity uncoupled from melodic hookiness or memorable song components. Malmsteen represented the weaponization of the instrument, a vaguely demonic, heavy metal type of mastery.

The Swedish guitar wiz has a song whose title translates to "Arpeggios from Hell" on his album "High Impact." On his 2016 record "World on Fire" there's a hyper-speed guitar-shredding exercise called "Sorcery." That gives you an idea. Imagine Paganini with a six-string, a biting distortion pedal and the rhythmic aid of a relentless double-kick bass-drum barrage hammering out steady triplets or 16th notes.

Malmsteen makes his guitar scream and soar. He also plays notes so fast that they tumble with a kind of liquid blur. His fingers move at lightning speed. You could be forgiven for finding the whole enterprise a little showboaty and grandiose, but that's the point. Malmsteen has said that his main influences are Baroque composers, not contemporary guitarists, so the ornate riff-o-rama starts to make a little more sense, perhaps. One wonders if J.S. Bach would have judged Malmsteen a little over the top or if he'd have headbanged his powdered wig to it.

Yngwie Malmsteen comes to Infinity Hall, 2 Front St., Hartford, Sunday, May 14, at 7:30 p.m. $44 to $74. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.