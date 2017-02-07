Xenia Rubinos' Layered Music Rooted In Hartford Jazz

Hartford native Xenia Rubinos remembers the Monday Night Jazz concerts in Bushnell Park as events that might have happened in a previous lifetime, but they were an important.

After graduating from Berklee College of Music, Rubinos moved to New York and got busy: "Black Terry Cat," her second LP, draws from jazz, hip-hop, funk, punk and progressive rock. It feels alternately like eavesdropping on late-night studio players and — on polished cuts like "Lonely Lover," "Right?" and "Mexican Chef" — glimpsing a Google Street View of her Brooklyn neighborhood.

Rubinos and her band will perform at New Haven's Cafe Nine on Feb. 17 at 9:30 p.m., with Olive Tiger opening.

Q: Tell me about growing up and making music in Hartford.

A: I went to public schools for most of my childhood. I went to high school [Northwest Catholic] in West Hartford. I discovered jazz music at a summer program. It was run by the Greater Hartford Arts Council, and it was called Neighborhood Studios. I was 13 or 14. It was incredible. It was free music instruction. We would spend the whole day listening to and making music.

The director [Michael Gatonska] had us building instruments out of found materials. We were all at different levels. At that point, I knew how to read music. I came into the program already knowing a little, but that was my first time ever thinking about composition. We were building our own instruments, and [the director] was encouraging us make compositions using visual scores. Instead of writing music notation, we were inventing our own music notation, thinking about form, what should happen in a piece of music. That was a really formative experience for me and ultimately informed a lot of what I ended up doing. That was the first time I ever heard John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

I began falling in love with jazz music. I'd heard jazz at Bushnell Park, the Monday Night Jazz concert series. I used to go with my mom. Anyone who could go to the park could hear the show. You didn't have to have a lot of money or be a certain age. I have a lot of jazz-related memories of growing up in Hartford and listening to music.

Q: On "Black Terry Cat," you seem to prefer guitar/bass riffs and synth lines rather than chordal instruments, which opens up a certain amount of space.

A: It's minimalist, in a way, in that I'm not breaking things out in terms of thick chords. There's harmony that's implied, of course, but it's not necessarily spelled out. I like to write in layers. That's maybe borrowing from a hip-hop approach, building and stacking things on top of each other, starting with the rhythm and then adding different melodic lines on top of it. I'm a fan of working with unison parts and singing unison with a keyboard line or a bass line.

Q: You performed a solo version of "Laugh Clown" during your NPR Tiny Desk Concert, accompanying yourself on the bass.

A: The Tiny Desk Concert is a challenge. It's supposed to be an acoustic performance, but I don't generally play acoustic shows. My music is not really acoustic music. It was a challenge, with the other songs with the band, to play quietly. The only mic that's used is one room mic. People need to be able to hear me singing, but my drummer, Marco, still needs to be able to play.

For "Laugh Clown" on ["Black Terry Cat"], it's me playing bass and singing. The whole song is built around my performance. It's just me in the vocal booth singing and playing bass, and then we stacked everything around that. I didn't play to [a] click [track]. We didn't start by layering drums or anything like that. That's what the song really is, so I felt like [Tiny Desk] was the perfect place to present the song like that.

That's not how I play the song live. I'm not very comfortable playing bass in front of people. I don't consider it to be my instrument. I did write a lot of this record on bass, but I noodle. I guess I have my own technique, but I can barely get by. It's definitely frightening for me, but that's where that song came from. It was the best way to let people see the soul of that song, just me singing and playing the bass.

Q: I read that you went out and bought a bass when a bass player didn't show up to a recording session.

A: Yes. I did end up keeping that bass. I wasn't expecting to keep picking it up when I was writing the album; I usually write music by singing, playing the keyboard and improvising, just stacking things on top of one another. But I kept picking up the bass and having fun with it, just noodling around. That ended up informing a lot of songs on the album.

"Lonely Lover" was the first full song that I wrote on bass for the album that I finished. From there, there were a lot of other sketches: "Laugh Clown," "I Won't Say," "Just Like I." ... It was really fun, because it added this physical element of wearing this other instrument that I'm not used to. I liked the physicality of wearing it. It changed the way I was singing and ideas I was having, and also just being out of my element with that instrument. I don't know where anything is on the bass, so I'm just depending on my ear and what I'm hearing, patterns that are happening that are different than what would happen on a keyboard.

Q: You can hit a note by accident, and that might lead somewhere.

A: Sometimes. Recently, what I'm meditating on is the feeling that you don't know what you're doing. You're panicking, and you're thinking, "I can't do this." I always remind myself: That's the moment before you figure it out. You have to keep going, when you feel like you can't do it. You don't know how, and you're frustrated. That's the minute before it actually happens. That's how I felt on the bass: "Hey, I can figure it out." That's something easily applied to our everyday. I'm trying.

Q: There are two bass parts on "Lonely Lover." You're not afraid to use whatever instrumentation you feel is right for a song. But at the same time, you don't hear a thousand different instruments on "Black Terry Cat." You hear certain tone colors.