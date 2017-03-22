Women Composers Festival At Charter Oak Cultural Center

The Women Composers Festival is one of the coolest festivals you might be in danger of not knowing about. Classical music is — like, oh, let's see, politics, jazz, Hollywood, visual arts, journalism, medicine, astronomy and many other enterprises — one of those arenas where women have done critical work despite having been held back for centuries and faced with double standards and other hurdles.

The 2017 Women Composers Festival features the award-winning composer Paula Matthusen, who teaches experimental music, composition and music technology at Wesleyan University in Middletown. Matthusen, who will be composer-in-residence at the festival, makes music that is hypnotic and captivating, with a rippling, slow-blooming, breathing quality, though noise is often a part of her electronic and acoustic music and sound installations. The new music trio forty/sixty will perform a concert featuring a newly commissioned piece by Matthusen as well as other new works. Scholar and musicologist Elizabeth Wood will deliver the festival's keynote address. Wood has written about women, gender and sexuality in music since the 1970s.

The Women Composers Festival — with performances, lectures, workshops and more — will be held March 30 through April 2, at the Charter Oak Cultural Center, 21 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford. For ticket information and a full list of scheduled events, visit womencomposersfestivalhartford.com.